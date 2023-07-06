Dana Patterson Ott, age 43 of Rosalie, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Jeffery officiating. Burial followed in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.
Family received friends July 1 and July 2.
She is survived by her husband, Eric Ott of Rosalie, Alabama; daughter, Alexis Lynn Ott of Rosalie, Alabama; father Williams Patterson of Section, Alabama; brothers, Scottie Patterson and wife Rhonda of Bartlett, Tennessee, Brad Patterson and wife Ashley of Scottsboro, Alabama, Danny Patterson and wife Laura of Hollywood, Alabama; brother-in-law, Greg Ott and Holli of Rosalie, Alabama; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Patterson; parents-in-law, Charles and Judy Ott.