Celcy Hall, 78 of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Blue Springs Cove Cemetery near Scottsboro.
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
In addition to other family members, she is survived by her husband, Dewey Hall.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
