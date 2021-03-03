Dennis Crownover, 75 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Dennis retired from the U.S. Army as an E-8 (1st Sgt.), was an instructor at AL NCO school for 11 years and also retired from the Board of Pardons and Paroles as a firearm instructor.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Willow Street Baptist Church. His hobbies included reading, golf, hunting, fishing, his grandchildren and son and his wife.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Burnett and Rev. Jeff Mann officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley Crownover; son, Tracy (Jennifer) Crownover; grandson, Sheldon Crownover; granddaughter, Shelby Lang; brothers, Randy (Kay) Crownover, Bruce Crownover and Robert Crownover; sister-in-law, Kay Crownover; nephews, Jordan Crownover and Cameron Crownover and fur baby, Ginger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary Crownover; brother, Jimmy Crownover; stepdad, Kenneth Lowe and mother-in-law, Bessie White Lowe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willow Street Baptist Church, Cutie Petooties or your charity of choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.