Jo Williams Myers, 74 of Section, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Jo was a member of Centennial Baptist Church of Stevenson. She was a graduate of Stevenson High School, Class of 1965.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Myers; son, Tony Myers; daughters, Melissa (Ray) Gray and Becky (Sam) Bass; grandchildren, Matthew (Taylor) Myers, Molly Myers and Drew (Broghan) Bass; great granddaughter, Hadley Myers; brother, Bill (Sherry) Williams and sisters, Mary Webb, Teresa (Joe David) Moore, Betty Richardson, Jessie Williams and Tina Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvie “Snake Eye” and Retha “Bye” Pemberton Williams and sisters, Joan Whitehead, Ann Williams and Rita Guinn.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 12 noon, at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel in Scottsboro with Joey Guess and Roger Littles officiating. Interment will be at Section Bluff Cemetery.
