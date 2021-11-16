Garland Trevelyn Brown Sr., 89 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Joe David Moore and Perry Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Garfield is survived by his brother, Errol W. Brown; sister, Natalie R. Brown; children, Twyla M. Kay (Jimmy D.), Garfield Trevelyn Brown Jr. (Windy Jarrett) and Thomas Lee Brown (Sherry); grandchildren, Stacie Tabb (Ryan), Dana Kay, Heather Bailey (Justin), Cheyenne Brown, Miranda Baxter and Carson Brown; great grandchildren, Zaria, Awbree, Stormy, Jase, Lukas, EmmaLeigh and Harper; many loving nieces and nephews and honorable service dog, Runningbears Cheveyo.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Minnie Louise Brown; son, Albert Augustus Brown; parents, Albert and Nellie Brown; brothers, Ronald B. Brown, Lorry V. Brown, Harley E. Brown, Romney L. Brown, Gareth M. Brown, Delos L. Brown, Nigel B. Brown, Elmo L. Brown and Cyril P. Brown and sisters, Eulalia M. Greene and Bonnie Potter.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.