Patricia Ann Washburn, 78 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Terry Broome officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Washburn is survived by her children, Mike (Wilma) Washburn, Carla (Rob) Machen, Missy (Mike) Evans and Ricky (Christy) Washburn; grandchildren, Jessica Gatlin, Eric (Ashley) Washburn, Taylor (Macey) Machen, Garon (Paige) Machen, Cole Evans, Chase Washburn, Logan Evans, Caleb Baker, A.J. Washburn, Ashton Baker and Sadie Washburn; great grandchildren, Jackson Ridinger, Kayla Ridinger, Abigail Washburn, Abrie Machen, Catherine Washburn, Hollis Machen, Adalynn Machen, Maddie Washburn, Hattie Machen and Merritt Machen; brother, William (Tina) Austin and niece, Rachel Elizabeth Austin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Washburn; grandson, Justin Bellomy and parents, Burton Reed Austin and Oma Elizabeth Austin.
Patricia was a member of Broad Street Church of Christ. She worked many years, until her retirement, for the Jackson County Board of Education. Most recently, her smiling face could be seen working at Hammers in Scottsboro.
