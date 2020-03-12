The sun rose for Catherine “Gail” Jones Duffey on Oct. 27, 1936, and the sun set for her on March 9, 2020 when she went to meet her Lord exactly 21 months after losing her beloved husband, Gene Duffey.
Gail is survived by her son, Wally Duffey and his wife, Tina Duffey of Scottsboro; grandsons, Josh (Ashley) West of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Jeremy (Jasmine) West of Woodville; great-grandsons, Bentley West, Maddox West, Tucker West and Brayden West; brother, Jimmy Jones of Huntsville; sisters, Brenda Jones of Huntsville and Pam (Oliver) Thompson of Pace, Florida; brother-in-law, Doug Sloan of Huntsville; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Sandy (Mike) Forrester of Cummings, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Grady Jones Sr. and Wilma Hopkins Jones; sister, Martha Sloan and brother, Andy Jones.
After graduating high school, she moved to Nashville, Tennessee and attended Nashville Business College. She later married Gene Duffey, and they moved to Decatur. In 1969, she and her family moved to Scottsboro, and there she became a member of First Baptist Church of Scottsboro.
Gail was the city clerk of Scottsboro for 32 years; working for seven mayors. She loved her job, the people she worked with, the people she met over the years and the city of Scottsboro. Her city loved her as well. She was honored by having the city hall auditorium named after her, the Gail J. Duffey Auditorium.
Gail served in various capacities for the state of Alabama City Clerks. She mentored city clerks over the entire state, making many special friends. She also served on several civic organizations for many years.
Gail was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Nothing made her happier than to spend time with those she loved. She loved everyone and loved to talk to everyone.
Gail was known for baking brownies and taking them to friends and family with sick loved ones, a death in their family or any celebration. She never went to see anyone without bearing gifts. Nieces and nephews looked forward to her visits with her “goody bags.”
Gail oved traveling with her city clerk friends all around the world. She especially loved going to the beach. She would go to the beach every chance she had. She was fun loving and enjoyed laughing so much.
Gail will be dearly missed by so many family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 12 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Shandy Dill and Rylee Hancock officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., and Friday, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Case, Vaughn Goodwin, Doug Sloan, Jeremy West, Josh West and Scott Zimmerman.