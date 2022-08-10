Lucille Wilkerson Pace, 93 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. She was loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and pastor’s wife.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

