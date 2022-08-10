Lucille Wilkerson Pace, 93 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. She was loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and pastor’s wife.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Lucille is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rev. Bill Pace; daughters, Anita Dulaney and Mary McKinley; son, Phillip Pace (Holly); grandchildren, Hannah Dulaney, Andrew Pace (Silje), Matthew McKinley, Jake Dulaney, Kristen Kheradmand (Josh), Caleb Chrisman (Tiffany), Joseph Pace, Casey McKinley (Samantha) and Owen Pace (Becca); great grandchildren, Graysen Chrisman, Leona Kheradmand, Sage Kheradmand, Cara Scout McKinley, Nora McKinley and Sofie Pace; sisters, Opal Webb, Maxine Pace, Joyce Hammons, Patricia Rich and Barbara Lester and brothers, Clarence “Ballie” Wilkerson, Michael Wilkerson and Gary Wilkerson.
She was preceded in death by her son, Billy Joe Pace; daughter, Cheryl Chrisman; parents, Clarence and Alice Wilkerson; sisters, Lela Mae Young and Wanda Smart and brothers, Roy Wilkerson, Floyd Wilkerson and Lloyd Wilkerson.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of LUCILLE PACE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.