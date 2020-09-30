Bobby Dallas Medlock, 77 of Henagar, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Highlands Medical Center.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Green Haven Memorial Gardens with Glenn York officiating. Masonic Rites were conducted.
Mr. Medlock is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Dianne Miles Medlock; daughter, Drenda Ellis (Stacy); granddaughter, Dakota Ellis Clark (Dylan); grandson, Levi Ellis; sisters, Sara Johnson, Marilyn Fratangelo (John); brother-in-law, Tommy Ryan and special friend, Kenneth Evans.
Mr. Medlock was a 1962 graduate of Pisgah High School and served in the Alabama National Guard. He was member of Pisgah Baptist Church, Section Masonic Lodge #565 and Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 48.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur G. “Bill” and Jean Medlock and sister, Gaynell Medlock Ryan.
