Rhonda D. Scroggins, 49 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Eric A. Scroggins Sr.; son, Aaron Scroggins Jr. (Shannon Ashman Scroggins) and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Luther “Pop” Dolberry and her human dog, Emmie.
A private graveside service was held at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
My name is Rhonda Scroggins, and I am 49 years old. I decided to write my own obituary because they are usually written in a couple of different ways that I just don’t care for.
Either family or friends gather together and list every minor accomplishment from cradle to grave about someone’s life that is so glowing one would think the deceased had been living embodiment of a deity truth or my version of it is this.
I just tried to do the best I could, sometimes I succeeded, most of the time I failed, but I tried for all of my crazy comments, jokes and complaints. I really did love people. The only thing that separates me from anyone else is the type of sin each of us participated in.
I didn’t always do the right thing or say the right thing, and when you come to the end of your life, those are things you really regret. The small, simple things that hurt other people.
Some folks told me that writing my own obituary was morbid, but I think it is great because I get a chance to say thank you to all the people who helped me along the way.
Those who loved me, assisted me, cared for me, laughed with me and taught me things so that I could have a wonderful, happy life. I was blessed beyond measure by knowing all of you, that is what made my life worthwhile.
If you think of me and would like to do something in honor of my memory, do this: volunteer at a school, church or library, write a letter to someone and tell them how they have had a positive effect on your life.
If you smoke, quit. If you drink and drive, stop. Turn off electronics and take a kid out for ice cream and talk to them about their hopes and dreams. Forgive someone who doesn’t deserve it. Stop at a lemonade stand run by kids and brag about their product.
Make someone smile today if it is in your power to do so.