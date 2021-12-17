Louise Berry Manning, 95 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Cloverdale Nursing and Rehab in Scottsboro.
Louise was born in Limrock and was a native of Jackson County. Louise was a retired agent for ALFA Insurance.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean Keller (Tom) Staehr; sons, Joe J. Keller and Steve (Darlene) Keller and grandsons, Brad and Will Collins and Ben and John Staehr.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, S.B. Manning; daughter, Carol Collins; sisters, Inez Rousseau and Billie Evans and brothers, Harold, Bunk, Buddy and Kenneth Berry.
At Louise’s request, a private family service was held with interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
