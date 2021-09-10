Samuel Amos “Buddy” McAllister, 75 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Friends will be welcome to drive by at Cedar Hill Cemetery, at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The family asks that due to illness in the family and the current pandemic that visitors please remain in your vehicles.
Mr. McAllister is survived by his wife, Martha McAllister; sons, Darrin McAllister (fiancée, Shawn Winpigler) and Dana McAllister (Stacie); grandchildren, Paige Copeland (Jon), Andrea McAllister, Eric McAllister, Melanie Gunter (Andrew) and Daniel McAllister; great grandchildren, Sam Copeland, Natalie Gunter and Lucas Copeland; sister, Martha Dodson; brothers, Clarence McAllister (Pam) and Robert McAllister and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hezekiah and Louise McAllister and sisters, Josie Venable and Joan Pritchett.
