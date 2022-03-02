Marty Eugene Berry, 52 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2022.
He retired from Lozier. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Scottsboro Lodge 359.
Marty is survived by his brother, Brian Berry (Stephany); nieces, Emily Berry and Brianna Auston (Travis); great nephew, Wyatt Auston and great niece, Lucy Auston.
He was also survived by a host of friends who will miss him very much as well as his family.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Joe Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.