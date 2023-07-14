Doris Carla Carlisle, 86, of Scottsboro, Alabama, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Highlands Medical Center. Mrs. Carlisle was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She was a member of Faith Covenant Church. She worked at Covenant Thrift Store for many years.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 4 p.m. from Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Brett Hogland officiating. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. The family received friends on Sunday, July 16, 2023 from the funeral home.
Mrs. Carlisle is survived by her; daughter, Wanda (Phillip) Martin; daughter-in- law, Karen Carlisle; grandchildren, Shawn Carlisle (Julie), Jessica (Brandon) Edwards, Jennifer (Robert B. III) Culver, Lindsay (David) Kaiser; great grandchildren, Cole Edwards, Ethan Edwards, Anderson Culver, Mitchell Culver, Harrison Kaiser, Cameron Kaiser, Tucker Edwards, Benjamin Kaiser, Nathan Carlisle, McKayla Carlisle, Gavin Goodman, Alyssa Griffith and Jack Griffith; step granddaughter, Jessica Whisenant.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Eugene Carlisle; parents, Charles and Gertrude Cozard; sons, Jeffery Carlisle, Richard Carlisle; and several siblings.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Martin, Shawn Carlisle, Brandon Edwards, Robert B.
Culver III, David Kaiser, Ethan Edwards and Anderson Culver. Honorary pallbearers will be great grandsons.