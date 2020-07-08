Walter Rayford McCarver, better known as “Bo,” was born on Dec. 16, 1944 to the late Dall and Gracie McCarver.
On Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 10:56 a.m. at Crestwood Hospital in Huntsville, God stepped in and called “Bo” to his heavenly home.
He confessed his life to Christ at an early age at the Church of Christ in Scottsboro. He was employed at Revere Copper and Brass Company for 13 years and Executive Lodge Apartments and Sealy Management Company for over 30 years as a maintenance tech.
Bo was preceded in death by his parents, Dall McCarver and Gracie Cotton-McCarver; brothers, Charles McCarver Sr. and Willard Dall McCarver; sister, Charlotte McCarver-Fitchard and brothers-in-law, Horace Gardner and Robert L. Cutler.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory: a loving, devoted wife of 23 years, Judy Williams-McCarver; children, Sharon (Charles) Smith of Frederick, Maryland, Kenneth (Adrienne) Moore of Guntersville, Tamika McCarver-Clay of Scottsboro, Robert Wayne Williams of Scottsboro, Douglas (Michell) McCarver of Madison, Rayford Darnell McCarver of Scottsboro, Elijawone L. Douglas of Huntsville and Samuel A. Douglas (Kindra) of Bridgeport; sisters, Gladys Gardner of Montgomery, Edna Cutler, Lois McCarver Mildred (Harry) Osifo, Gerline McCarver and Rachel (James) Green all of Huntsville; sister-in-law, Dovie Green-McCarver of Huntsville; brothers-in-law, James Williams of Scottsboro and George Clay of Chattanooga, Tennessee; 21 grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with Elder Dennis Green officiating.
