Victoria Clark, 47 of Rainsville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Rice Cemetery in Belvidere, Tennessee.
Victoria is survived by her brother, Wade (Jennifer) Clark; niece, Autum Clark and nephews, Ethan Clark and Will Burrow.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Margaret Clark.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.