Christopher Evans, 52 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Hospice Family Care of Huntsville.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Pastor Greg DeVries officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mr. Evans is survived by his wife of 28 years, Annette Helms Evans; son, CJ (Kristin) Gentle; daughter, Summer (Kevin) Pitts; sisters, Diane (Tommy) Venable and Rachel Evans; brother, Jesse Evans; niece, Tracy (Chris) Day; great niece, Carlie Day; granddaughter, Emersyn Pitts; grandsons, Tucker Gentle, Ethan Pitts and Canaan Pitts and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Evans; father, Rayford Evans and his grandparents.
