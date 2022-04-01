Donald L. Thomas, 69 of Pleasant Groves, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Pleasant Groves Holiness Church with burial following in the church cemetery.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his wife, Rita West Thomas; daughters, Brandy Thomas and April (Walter) Knight; grandsons, Chandler (Auburn) Thomas, Cameron Knight, Thomas Conner Knight and Gavin Knight; great granddaughter, Olivia Thomas; sisters, Polly Hutcheson, Loretta (Sonny) Allen and Linda (Greg) Loveless; brothers, Leon Thomas and Harold (Laverne) Thomas; sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Steve) Golden and Donna West and brother-in-law, Tommy Dalton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glendon Ray and Lillie Ilene Kennamer Thomas; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty West and Thomas Duke; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Thomas, Bonnie West, Helen West and Brenda Dalton and brothers-in-law, Ray Hutcheson, Hubert West and Larry West.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.