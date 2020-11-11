Stanley Boyd Staples, 66 of Madison (formerly of this area) passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Paint Rock Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Webb officiating.
Mr. Staples is survived by his daughter, Jessica (John) Singleton; son, Casey (Stacey) Baker; grandchildren, George Kekovich, Jaxon Baker, Wyatt Baker and Brindley Baker; sisters, Penny Marie Osmer and Cynthia (Dennis) Raulerson; four nephews; give great nephews and seven great, great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John David and Vivian Staples; brother, David Staples and brother-in-law, Bill Osmer.
