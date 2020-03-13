Cecil Hubert Arnold, 78 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Mr. Arnold worked as an engineer at Boeing for 25 years. He loved gardening and mechanic work.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Duaine Griggs officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Arnold is survived by daughter, Tammy (Billy) Webster; sons, Cecil Thomas (Vickie) Arnold ad Donald Anthony (Janet) Arnold; grandchildren, Wendie (James) Hammonds, Thomas (Megan) Arnold, Kristopher (Brittnie) Arnold, Bryan (Danielle) Whisenant, Brock Arnold, Kayla Arnold, Tyler Arnold, Audrey Webster and Joshua Wade; great-grandchildren, Joshua Hammond, Wade Hammond, Thomas Arnold, Trevor Arnold, MaKenlie Arnold, Rochelle Arnold, Destiny Arnold and Trinity Grace Arnold; sisters, Dina Payne, Betty Hastings, Una Arnold Gray and Teresa (Ralph) Keel; brother, Bill R. Arnold; several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Eric Arnold and parents, Thomas and Inez Arnold.