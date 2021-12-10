Billy Jack Kirby, 86 of Scottsboro, passed away on Dec. 4, 2021, surrounded in love by his family.
Born on Nov. 15, 1935, Jack had humble beginnings and worked his whole life to make a better life for himself and others.
As a young boy, Jack was small and perhaps what some would call “scrawny,” but his older sister, Elizabeth (Lib) would step in and beat the stew out of anyone who picked on her little brother.
As Jack grew and grew…and grew to his full height of 6’3, folks didn’t pick on him anymore. His heart was kind, and he was thoughtful in a way not many people are. When his baby sister, Susan, was sick with measles and Alabama had a rare snow, she couldn’t go outside to play. He went to her room, pulled back the curtains, hustled outside and proceeded to build a snowman right outside her window just to make her smile.
Jack attended Scottsboro City Schools and graduated from Scottsboro High School in 1955 before enlisting in the US Army. He was stationed in Germany, where he was a tank driver and member of the pistol sharpshooting team.
After serving, he attended Auburn University, graduating in 1961. He lived for a short time in Savannah, but the call of home was too strong, and he returned to Scottsboro where lived out his life.
A handsome man and confirmed bachelor at the age of 37, Jack met Phyllis Courtney, a young divorcee with two small children, Kevin and Courtney. After a brief courtship, he took her children as his own and they married, beginning a new adventure. Jack’s home became their home because you couldn’t find a more beautiful place.
At the foot of Sand Mountain and on the banks of the Tennessee River, the small home grew over the years, as did the family when their daughter, Kelli, was born.
Living on the river was a blessing for Jack as one of his favorite pastimes was bass fishing. He was quite the successful fisherman and rarely had to “embellish” like many fishermen do. With the exception of one or two fish over the years, he always threw them back so he could “catch them again when they get a little bigger.”
You might ask for a picture to prove it, and I’ll try my best to find it, but he once caught two large bass on the same lure. He loved the water, and in his younger days (well, all the way into his 70’s) he could be found skiing down the river, and in his older days, riding a wave runner for fun. Jack taught more people to ski than you can count, passing along his enjoyment.
His love of the outdoors wasn’t limited to the water, and he spent many a winter day quail hunting. The quail, he would clean and freeze until he was ready to host his annual men’s breakfast and quail fry.
Jack’s tender heart and love of animals wouldn’t allow him to hunt bigger game. As a boy, at different times. He had both a pet squirrel and a pet fox. During his most active hunting years, he also bred some fine Brittany Spaniels.
Stray dogs often found their way to his yard as they seemed to be drawn to his calm and kind demeanor, and few ever left. Most would follow him around the yard any time he ventured outside and once he gave them a name, they were there to stay.
A man of few words, who liked to listen, Jack could be mistaken for someone more serious, but he loved to share jokes and coffee with his friends at Hardees.
He delighted in embarrassing his children by answering the telephone with a booming “Kirby’s Mule Barn – Billy Jackass speaking.” He once took Phyllis shopping for a birthday present, where she picked out some very expensive perfume. The salesperson asked him, “Would you like to purchase this for her?” He replied completely straight-faced, “Well, I’ll buy it for HER, but I sure wouldn’t buy if for my wife,” leaving both Phyllis and the salesperson red-faced and stammering. He chuckled about it all the way home.
Jack was a Godly man and had a servant’s heart. He was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Scottsboro and served in many leadership roles over the years. He was also a member of the Lions Club for over 52 years and wore the gold vest with pride, helping out the annual bingo night, selling pecans and brooms and whatever else was needed.
As a matter of fact, he was asking his wife to bring his latest fundraiser documents to him in the hospital just days before he passed away.
Jack owned and operated Kirby Insurance Agency, helping thousands of people over the years. A man of integrity, he would never sell someone a policy they didn’t need. His successful insurance business afforded him the opportunity to travel the world in every direction with Phyllis, he love of his life. It seemed he knew someone everywhere he went.
His days at Auburn left him a diehard Tigers fan, and if he was wearing a hat, odds are it was an Auburn one. He was there when they won the National Championship in 1957, and in 2010, he took his son-in-law and grandsons on the trip of a lifetime to watch his beloved Tigers bring home the trophy again.
Billy Jack, Jack, BJ, or Satch as some called him, lived a life as one should. He passed along his work ethic and integrity to his children and loved Phyllis more with each passing day and did all he could to ensure she knew it.
He had the respect of those who knew him, and to him that was priceless. As he passed through the Pearly Gates, I have no doubt he took a deep breath of contentment, greeted hose loved ones and friends who arrived before him, looked toward God and said, “War Eagle!”
A Celebration of Life service was held on Dec. 10, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, in Scottsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Scottsboro and/or the Scottsboro Lions Club.
