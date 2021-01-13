It’s with heavy hearts but peaceful spirits that we share the news of the death of our beloved husband, proud father and doting grandfather, great grandfather and a supportive brother, James Robert Bradford, known to most as Robert Bradford.
Born Feb. 27, Robert was 83 years young when he went to meet the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Robert was a lifetime resident of Scottsboro. He loved his home and community.
He was a loyal member of Center Point Baptist Church where he served faithfully over the years as a church trustee, church treasurer and deacon. He served his country in Korea and a was a very proud veteran.
He was the general manager of The Printing Mart, Inc. for over 40 years before his retirement. Robert spent much of his retirement as a “caretaker” for many of his friends and family. If you needed a driver, co-pilot or companion, Robert was there to support his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Virginia Westmoreland Bradford; daughter, Ginia B. Riggs (Gary); son, Heath Bradford (Teresa); six granddaughters, Jessica Edmonds (Travis), Tabetha Helms (Jamie), Aimee Riggs (Kyle), Hannah Anderson, Allie Patrick (Zach) and Charity Kate Bradford; one grandson, Corey Riggs; three great grandsons, Trent Edmonds, Ethan Helms and Griffin Patrick; four great granddaughters, Morgan Helms, Jaylin Riggs, Omelia Riggs and Felix Mae Riggs; three sisters, Linda Allen (Jim), Lorene Honea (Robert) and Sandra Haynes (Scott) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, James Robert Bradford Jr. (Bob); his parents, Henry and Pearl Bradford; brothers, Donald, Charles, William and Kenneth; sister, Joan Haswell and his mother and father-in-law, Hubert and Aletha Westmoreland.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Center Point Baptist Church.
The family requests, in-lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Center Point Baptist Playground fund, 2094 County Road 21, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Arrangement entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.