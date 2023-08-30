Mr. Devin Lemuel Buchanan, loving son, brother, and friend to many, passed away at his home in Arab, Alabama on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at the age of 21.
Devin is survived by his parents, Mike Buchanan (Danielle) and Jessica Earl; siblings, James Buchanan, Domnick Buchanan, Addie Buchanan, and Jasmine Edmonds; grandmother, Judy Mitchell; partner, Christopher Sivley; and many loving extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mike Buchanan, Ruth Buchanan, and Jeff Earl; and brother, Jaziah Edmonds.
A memorial service will be held later in Indiana.