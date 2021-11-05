James Lloyd Thrower, 74 of Estill Fork, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Latham Cemetery with Lynn Simmons officiating.
Mr. Thrower is survived by his children, Rachel (Dwayne) Sisk, Michael (Barbara) Thrower, Michelle (Greg) McCord and Kimberly (Tim) Newsome; grandchildren, Jessica (Will) Kelley, Travis Sisk, Daniel (Jessica) McCord, Andrew McCord, Dalton (Emily) McCord and Seth (Candace) Cameron; great grandchildren, Cohen Cameron, Gavin McCord and Penelope McCord; brothers, Charlie Sanders, Ronald Ray Sanders and Danny Sanders and sister, Martha Glassco.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Sanders; sister, Charlene Smith and brothers, Randy Sanders and Houston Thrower.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.