James Lloyd Thrower, 74 of Estill Fork, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Latham Cemetery with Lynn Simmons officiating.

Mr. Thrower is survived by his children, Rachel (Dwayne) Sisk, Michael (Barbara) Thrower, Michelle (Greg) McCord and Kimberly (Tim) Newsome; grandchildren, Jessica (Will) Kelley, Travis Sisk, Daniel (Jessica) McCord, Andrew McCord, Dalton (Emily) McCord and Seth (Candace) Cameron; great grandchildren, Cohen Cameron, Gavin McCord and Penelope McCord; brothers, Charlie Sanders, Ronald Ray Sanders and Danny Sanders and sister, Martha Glassco.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Sanders; sister, Charlene Smith and brothers, Randy Sanders and Houston Thrower.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of James Thrower, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 6
Graveside Service
Saturday, November 6, 2021
11:00AM
Latham Cemetery
Co. Rd. 20
Trenton, AL 35774
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.