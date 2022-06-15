Ernest Loyd Bell Jr., 87 of Section, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Frank Bradford, Rev. Melvin Dawson and Duane Sims officiating. Burial followed in Kirk Memorial Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Mr. Bell is survived by his wife, Helen Womack Bell of Section; sons, Michael Eugene Bell (Barbara) of Summit Point, West Virginia and Patrick Scott Bell (Teresa) of Dutton; daughter, Angela Bell of Section; sister, Janice Bell Cook of Huntsville; grandchildren, Ivee Bell and Bryson Bell and special friends, Terry Haynes of Section and “The Byrum Boys.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Eunice Bell; brother, Hugh Vance Bell; sister, Wanda Wilbanks and special friends, RB Haynes and Hollis White.