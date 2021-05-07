Walter (Willard) Latham, 82 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 28, 2021.
He was born to the late William (Gordon) and Ira Lee Latham on Nov. 19, 1938 in Scottsboro. Willard graduated from Jackson County High School before attending the University of Alabama and earning a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and Business Administration (1962) and a Master’s degree in Management (1966).
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Faye Findley Latham, originally from Atmore; his brother, William Edward (Ed) Latham and his sister, Pauline (Paula) Latham Manley.
He is survived by his brother, James (Carl) Latham (Carolyn) of Knoxville, Tennessee; his sister, Nice’ Latham Loney (Hal) of McKinney, Texas; his sister, Juanita (Nita) Latham Lyon of McKinney, Texas and sister, Helen (Hannah) Latham Zale of Huntsville.
Willard was father to three adoring daughters, Robin Latham Taylor (Frank) of Niceville, Florida, Leigh Aynne Latham Eidemiller (Trent) of Oak Ridge and Lesley Latham Anderson (Greg) of Loganville, Georgia.
Willard will be missed by three loving grandchildren, Evan Eidemiller, William Anderson and Ellen Eidemiller.
Early in his marriage, Willard was a lieutenant in the Army, stationed at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina. After moving to Oak Ridge on March 7, 1966, he worked for 28 years at the Department of Energy (DOE) as a contracting officer.
Willard was involved in athletics throughout his entire life. He played football and baseball throughout high school and baseball for the University of Alabama, playing shortstop, third base and pitcher.
Willard was a baseball/softball umpire and football referee for the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, where he especially enjoyed his work with Oak Ridge High School and Jefferson Middle School.
He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, where he was an usher for many years. He was Toastmaster and Mason.
Willard had a passion for flying and became an instrument-rated pilot and member of the Flying 64th Club, out of Oliver Springs, Tennessee.
Along with his wife, he lived for raising their three daughters. He coached his daughters in Little League and enjoyed many musical and ballet recitals. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life.
Willard will be missed by all. He will be laid to rest beside the love of his life, Faye, at the Robinsonville Baptist Church Cemetery in Atmore, at a future, undetermined date.