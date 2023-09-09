It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Ann Shoemaker Paul announces her passing after a courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the age of 77 years. Carol is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robb Petrie Paul, and her children Anna Petrie Reed (Brandon Reed) and Andrew Delaney Paul (Paige Paul)
Ann had a great passion for the arts and spent most of her life inspiring the children of her community throughout art education. She taught from 168 to 2016 in the school systems of Laurel, Mississippi; Talladega, Alabama and Scottsboro, Alabama. Thousands of children were influenced by her wit, creativity, imagination and intelligence. She is remembered and honored in the lives and actions of the students and artists that were encouraged in her classroom. She had a gentle respect for everyone she met and saw the best in them through an uncompromisingly nonjudgmental and loving perspective. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her steadfast kindness and calm, graceful presence will be greatly missed.
In lieu of lowers, her family requests that anyone feeling compelled to give should make a donation in her name to a cause about which they are passionate. There will be a memorial service in Scottsboro, Alabama, to be announced in the near future, as well as a private ceremony in Laurel, Mississippi later this year.