Lenos Lourea Skelton West, 89 of Woodville, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 10, 2022 at Pleasant Groves Free Holiness Church with Shirley Byrum, James Carl Black and Jamie Black officiating. Burial followed in the Pleasant Groves Cemetery.
Mrs. West is survived by her children, Harold and Carolyn West, Joyce and Jerry Platt, Kay Walls, Gary and Jennifer West, Beverly and Mark Keeton and Bruce and Sherry West; grandchildren, Leah and William Taylor, Natalie and Jason Gregory, Keasha and Jonathan Bellomy, Lindsay and Will Whitley, Miranda and Adam Moses, Marquita and Jonah Mayhall and Bryce and Ashlen West; 14 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard West; parents, Orville and Delphia Skelton; sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and J.W. Cain; son-in-law, Roger Walls and great granddaughter, McKenna Gregory.
The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone for the prayers, food, visits, phone calls and messages and to the Enhabit Home Health and Enhabit Hospice Care. Thank you for the wonderful care you all gave.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.