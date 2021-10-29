Kenneth Donald Devers Jr., 61 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Donald Devers Sr.
Donald is survived by his mother, Anne Devers; his sister, Margaret Devers; his uncle, Edward Donald Allison (Mary); several beloved cousins; a host of special friends and, of course, his First Baptist Church family, where he served as a deacon.
Donald was a caring and attentive person, and he loved his family dearly. He treated everyone with kindness and respect and once you met Donald, you were friends for life.
After Donald graduated from UAB in 1982 with a degree with Accounting, he worked at Paul Kassouf & Co., from October 1981 to May 1988 in Birmingham before joining Harbert., where he worked from 1988-2015.
His first overseas assignment was on a small island out in the middle of the Pacific Ocean called Kwajalein, Marshall Islands. He once told a friend that he was going to work all the way around the world at a job that he can wear shorts and flip flops, and he began this adventure when he joined Harbert.
Donald had many stories of his travels and work assignments. He worked on various projects with Harbert Family companies inclusive of U.S. Embassies and Consulates in Yugoslavia, Tunisia, Nigeria, Ghana, Morroco and Chad.
Other assignments included the Marshall Islands, Tel Aviv, Yemen, Qatar, USVI and Dubai. Donald also worked in Suez, Egypt on a USAID project with another company. Everywhere he worked, he left a legacy of sharing God’s Love with kindness and gentle humor.
Donald had an adventurous side to him as his work took him to many different countries around the world where he experienced many different cultures and nationalities. Because of his travels, he developed a passion of tolerance and understanding of different types of culture.
Donald loved to bring gifts to family members when he returned home from assignments and everyone looked forward to cards and letters from him with every detail of what he was doing and sharing the stories he had seen.
Donald never missed anyone’s birthday, and he was always one of the first ones to send Christmas cards. His love and gratitude for his friend and family were exemplified by his character and compassion.
Donald devoted his life to helping and mentoring others and always caring for his family.
We will remember Donald for his loving and caring spirit. He was a man of strong faith and a generous person who touched many lives. His absence will leave a great void in our lives.
He is an example of a life well lived and is respected, loved and will be missed by all of us. We will continue to honor Donald’s legacy by remembering what a wonderful son, brother and friend he was to so many.
A memorial service was held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Scottsboro. Donations in Donald’s memory may be sent to First Baptist Church Mission Funds, 215 S. Andrews Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.