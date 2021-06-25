Ralph M. Robertson, 83 of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Michael Robertson, executive director of the Baptist Convention of New York and Rev. Donald Smith, senior pastor of New Home Baptist Church in Pisgah, officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant View Cemetery.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Carolyn Robertson; daughter, Starlet (Bo) Patterson; grandchildren, Kelsey Robertson, Ashley Robertson, Ethan Patterson, Isabel Robertson, Elizabeth Patterson, Brittani Meiler and Khile Swartz; sisters, Mildred Garren and Pauline Cooper; brothers, Lloyd Gay Robertson and Cecil Robertson and several very special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Adam Robertson and Daniel Robertson; siblings, Togo Robertson, Winford Robertson and Ray Robertson; sister, Imogene Cordell and parents, George Ellis and Maymie Louvenia Robertson.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.