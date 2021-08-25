Larry D. Proctor, 71 of Athens (formerly of Scottsboro) passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at the Family Hospice Care in Huntsville.
Larry is survived by his wife, Becky Proctor; his mother, Izella Proctor; son, John Proctor; daughter, Rena (Bubba) Smith; three grandchildren, Mason Smith, Kathrynn Proctor and Brooklynne Proctor and sister, Sharon Proctor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Proctor.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro with Rev. Donna King officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice Family Care in care of The Huntsville Foundation, 10000 Serenity Lane, Huntsville, AL 35803 or info@hospicefamilycare.org.
Online condolences can be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.