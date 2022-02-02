Odis Matt “Smiley” Frazier, 82 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Mr. Frazier was a member of East Willow Street Baptist Church, formerly Ridgedale Baptist Church, for 64 years.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., at East Willow Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Gant Cemetery.
Mr. Frazier is survived by his sons, Danny Frazier and Ricky Frazier; grandchildren, Kacey Gordon (Keath), Kevin Frazier, Zachery Cash and Matthew Frazier (Maria); great grandchildren, Will Gordon, Jill Gordon, Ethan Gordon, Curtis Frazier, Alyssia Frazier, Olivia Frazier, Kristopher Frazier, Kira Frazier, Kristine Frazier, Kayalon Frazier and Kodaya Frazier; special future granddaughter, Marie Hannen and brother, J.W. Frazier.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frazier; son, Marshall Frazier and grandchild, Yvette Nicole Frazier.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.