Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: August 27, 2020 @ 8:02 pm
Barbara Stokes, 80 of Henagar, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 in her residence.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Rainsville Funeral Home.
