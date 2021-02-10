Sally I. Bramlett, 75 of Chatsworth, Georgia and formerly of Jackson County, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at AdventHealth Gordon.
She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Dalton, Georgia.
Mrs. Bramlett was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Marshall Talley and Lula Melinda Oliver Talley; son, Gary Earnest Goff; brothers, Hubert, Charles, Larry and Hershel Talley and sister, Mary Grace Frazier.
She is survived by her sons, Sidney Allen Goff and Joe Bentley Goff both of Chatsworth; brothers, Ray Talley of Whitwell, Tennessee and Calvin Talley of Bryant; sisters, Mildred McDonald and Daisy McBryar both of Flat Rock and Lynn Rogers of Bryant; grandchildren, Brittany Reagon, Shannah Goff and Chase Goff; great grandchildren, Emma Reagon, Riley Reagon, Loki Nelson and Sawyer Nelson and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Bramlett were held on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 from the chapel of Peeple’s Funeral Home. Interment followed on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 from Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Bridgeport.