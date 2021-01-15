Betty Clyde Walker Thomas, 96 of Bridgeport, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 13, 2021.
A graveside service was held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Mount Carmel Cemetery with Josh Myers officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Betty Clyde Walker Thomas, 96 of Bridgeport, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 13, 2021.
A graveside service was held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Mount Carmel Cemetery with Josh Myers officiating.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!