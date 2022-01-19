Floyd “Tootie” Ray Wilson, 77 of Henagar, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Henagar Memorial Park.
Updated: January 19, 2022 @ 9:30 pm
