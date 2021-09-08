George Clayton Barron III, 85 of Pleasant Groves, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
He was married for 63 years to the late Peggie Carter Barron.
Mr. Barron is survived by his sons, Douglas (Pam) Barron of Elkmont, Robert (Pat) Barron of Ringgold, Georgia and David (Paula) Barron of Pleasant Groves; daughter, Peggie Barron of Eustice, Florida; 15 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren and sisters, Mildred Sneed, Betty Hyatt and Mary Evett.
He was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Barron and his parents, George and Margie Barron.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of the Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, atop Nat Mountain.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.