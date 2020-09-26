Larry Shane Childress, 52 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Mark Schuelke officiating. Burial followed at Skyline Cemetery.
Mr. Childress was machinist by trade. He was employed by Bocar, Incorporated.
He is survived by his daughter, Shelby Faith Childress; son, Cole Anthony Childress; brothers, Eddie (Donna) Childress and Andy (Angie) Childress; sister, Shelia Bradford; aunts, Fay Brewer and Shirley Wright; uncle, Horton (Ovell) Brewer and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Childress was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Bryant and Virginia Childress and two brothers, Terry Childress and Clayton Bryant “Tiny” Childress.
