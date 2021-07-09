Mary Jo Honea-Rooks, 68 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at her home.
Ms. Brooks was a two-time breast cancer survivor in 2013 and 2019. She was also a recipient of the WHNT Earth Angel Award.
A virtuous woman of God and a friend to all that knew her, Maw Maw Jo was always there with open arms for all that needed kindness, patience and unconditional love. There was no limit to how far she would go despite her own battles for her dearest daughter and most treasured gift of all: her grandchildren.
She never missed a chance being the first in line to share her love, prayers and encouragement. She leaves a lifetime legacy of Christian values, strong family ties and, most of all, her love and faith in God.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Martling Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Penny Jo Harris (James); brother, David Rooks (Tina); grandchildren, Bentley Puckett. Jolie McWhorter, Jessie Harris, Samuel Harris and Whitley Harris.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lemmie and Eliz Rooks; sons, Johnathan McWhorter and Scottie McWhorter; sisters, Cheri Malbie, Joyce Dixon and Lina Rooks and brother, Gene Rooks.