Vera Haynes, 83 of Section, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her residence.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.

Mrs. Haynes is survived by her son, Randy Haynes; grandchildren, Jason Haynes, Travis Haynes, Randi Haynes, Chase Haynes and Ciera Grimm; great grandchildren, Braley Gant, Lily Anderson, Paislee Haynes, Abi Anderson, Neylan Daughtery, Kyler Haynes, Easton Haynes and Zayne Cuzzort; sister, Carol Steeley and brothers, David Wilson and Jimmy Wilson.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Haynes; son, Denny Haynes and siblings, James Wilson, Ray Wilson, Clyde Wilson, Alfred Wilson, Harold Wilson, Clarence Haynes, Christine Smith and Norma Hill.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

Service information

Mar 21
Memorial Service
Sunday, March 21, 2021
2:00PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
210 South Cedar Hill Drive
Scottsboro, AL 35768
