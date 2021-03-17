Vera Haynes, 83 of Section, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her residence.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
Mrs. Haynes is survived by her son, Randy Haynes; grandchildren, Jason Haynes, Travis Haynes, Randi Haynes, Chase Haynes and Ciera Grimm; great grandchildren, Braley Gant, Lily Anderson, Paislee Haynes, Abi Anderson, Neylan Daughtery, Kyler Haynes, Easton Haynes and Zayne Cuzzort; sister, Carol Steeley and brothers, David Wilson and Jimmy Wilson.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Haynes; son, Denny Haynes and siblings, James Wilson, Ray Wilson, Clyde Wilson, Alfred Wilson, Harold Wilson, Clarence Haynes, Christine Smith and Norma Hill.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.