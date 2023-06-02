Mr. Ronald Jones, 70 of Pisgah, Alabama passed away May 24, 2023. Services were held on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Section Methodist Cemetery. Mr. Jones is survived by his Wife, Mona Jones; Sons, David and Scott Jones; Sister, Teresa McCrary; Granchildren, Kenneth and Max Jones, Noah Grider; Great Grandchildren, Tol Poe and Vance Demarco.
