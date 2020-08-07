Joyce Jenkins Kirby passed away on July 31, 2020.
She is survived by daughter, Teresa Kerns (Bob Allen); son, Bruce Kirby; daughter-in-law, Debbie Kirby; grandchildren, Rodney Kerns, Nikki Kerns, Patrick Kirby and Sherry Luse (Jeremy); brothers, Oswald (Obbie) Jenkins, Aaron Jenkins and Winston Jenkins and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal Kirby; son, Steve Hal Kirby; parents, Rev. T.H. and Mattie Jenkins; brothers, Calvin, Foy, Junior and David Jenkins and sisters, Rachel Gifford, Faye Benefield and Colleen Sisk.