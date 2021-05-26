Ronnie Terry Baugh, 46 of Paint Rock, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 12 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Floyd Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Latham Cemetery in Trenton, Alabama.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Angela Williams Baugh; son, Ryan Baugh; daughter, Haley Baugh; parents, Donald and Rebecca Baugh; sister, Amanda (James) Webb; brothers, Travis (Sherrie) Baugh and Rodney (Miranda) Baugh and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Porter and Ruth Baugh and Victoria and Sidney Atchley and special nephew, Curtis Venerable.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.