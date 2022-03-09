Rebecca Winchester Mason, of Scottsboro, left this earth on Feb. 22, 2022 to join her Lord and Savior.
Her devoted husband, Benton West, was at her side, as he had been throughout her battle of several years with leukemia. Rebecca was also surrounded by the love of countless friends and loved ones during her courageous fight.
When she was able, she attended worship services at Great Expectations Ministries and lent her angelic voice to the praise team.
In addition to her husband, Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Alexis (Lexi) Mason, whom she loved with all her heart, and her brother, Charlie Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles David Winchester and Mary Beth Blackburn Winchester.
A memorial service to celebrate Rebecca’s life was held at Great Expectations Ministries, in Woodville, on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
If you would like to honor Rebecca’s memory, donations to Great Expectations Ministries, 7 Rose Street, Woodville, AL 35776, would be greatly appreciated.
