Mrs. Betty Lou Phillips Presley, age 79 passed away Aug. 7, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital.
Betty was born in Jackson County, Alabama to Lucille Lydia Jones Phillips and John Thomas Phillips on September 21, 1943. Decades ago, Betty became an evangelizer for the Kingdom of Jehovah God and was an avid and faithful witness of Jehovah for all these years.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Lydia Jones Phillips; father, John Thomas Phillips; and sister, Shirley Yvonne Phillips Bryant.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Milton G. Presley; brother, John J. Phillps; brother, James Dwight Phillips (Carolyn); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro, Alabama with a brief graveside service was held on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 9053 Alabama Highway 79 Scottsboro, Alabama 35768. A date and time will be announced later.