Margaret Lipscomb Esslinger passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. She was born April 8, 1925 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Lou Rill Colquette Lipscomb and Thomas Hansel Lipscomb. She attended Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas where she met her husband, William H. “Bill” Esslinger.
A talented floral designer, she worked and managed florists from an early age. She owned and operated Margaret Ann’s Florist in Huntsville for many years.
Margaret was a leader in whatever endeavor she undertook, not only leading but bringing others along with her for the greater good.
A lifelong volunteer, in 1953, as a mother of polio survivors she organized the Mother’s March for Polio in Madison County and was a longtime March of Dimes volunteer.
For the American Red Cross, she served as a Gray Lady, did disaster work and worked in the blood program. She was a volunteer there for more than 25 years. She served on the board of directors of the Birmingham and North Alabama chapters, retiring as director of the Blood Program at the North Alabama chapter.
Margaret served as a volunteer board member for the Healthcare Authority of the city of Huntsville for 16 years. She was the first female board member and chaired the building committee during major construction.
She also served on the Certificate of Need Review Board in Montgomery. She was awarded the
William Crawford Gorgas Award presented by the Medical Association of the state of Alabama to a citizen of the state of Alabama not actively engaged in full time in the field of health, who has been outstanding in health work and who does not hold a medical degree.
Margaret and Bill spent many happy summers after retirement at their Colorado cabin, hunting, fishing, traveling and socializing with neighbors filled their days.
Margaret became interested in the nearby Sargents schoolhouse and wrote a grant to obtain funding for its restoration and reuse as a community center. She and Bill helped get the Upper Tomichi Historical and Community Association started and participated in other historical restoration projects in the area.
In 2006, Margaret moved to Redstone Village and resided there until her death. Active in a variety of activities, she served on the Resident Council and held offices including president. She made many good friends there. The family is grateful to her special caregiver, Elizabeth Cannon.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bill Esslinger and her son, William Thomas Esslinger “Tommy.”
Survivors include her children, Linda Morrell (Edward) of Marietta, Georgia, John Esslinger (Betty) of Scottsboro and Tim Esslinger (Sue) of Double Springs; daughter-in-law, Teresa Esslinger of New Market; grandchildren, Jason Morrell (Rosie Brown), Margaret Morrell, Tollie Esslinger Godwin (Glen), Rob Esslinger (Sonja), Tom Esslinger (Amanda). Sarah Esslinger Brown (Ethan), Lauren Esslinger and Brian Bellan (Hillary); 12 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Laughlin Service Funeral Home. The funeral will follow in the chapel at 11 a.m. with Rev. Eddie Johnson officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, 801 Clinton Ave., Huntsville, AL 35801, or to the Upper Tomichi Historical Association, P.O. Box 104, Sargents, CO 81248.
Interment will be at the Esslinger Cemetery, on McMullen Road in Gurley.
To send flowers to the family of Margaret Esslinger, please visit Tribute Store.