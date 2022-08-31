Margaret Lipscomb Esslinger passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. She was born April 8, 1925 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Lou Rill Colquette Lipscomb and Thomas Hansel Lipscomb. She attended Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas where she met her husband, William H. “Bill” Esslinger.

A talented floral designer, she worked and managed florists from an early age. She owned and operated Margaret Ann’s Florist in Huntsville for many years.

Service information

Sep 1
Visitation
Thursday, September 1, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Laughlin Service Funeral Home Chapel
2320 Bob Wallace Avenue
Huntsville, AL 35805
Sep 1
Funeral Service
Thursday, September 1, 2022
11:00AM
Laughlin Service Funeral Home Chapel
2320 Bob Wallace Avenue
Huntsville, AL 35805
