Linda Manning, 51 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
The family held a local visitation on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial will occur at a later date in Highland Memorial Gardens in Bessemer.
