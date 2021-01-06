Billie Joyce Hall, 89 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
A graveside service was held on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Aspel Cemetery with Donna King and Gary Spears officiating.
Mrs. Hall is survived by her grandchildren, Emily (Phillip) Stewart, Daniel (Sarah) Hall, Brandon Hall and Lauren Hall; great grandchildren, William Stewart, Clinton Stewart, John Stewart, Rivers Hall, Cash Hall, Mercy Hall and Libby Hall; sisters, Vivian Dickerson and Doylene Margaurd; daughters in law, Charlotte Hall and Sherry Hall and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, WC Hall; sons, Gary Hall and David Hall; parents, Burl and Florence Hooper and brother, Floyd Hooper.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aspel United Methodist Building Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.