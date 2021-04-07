Sadie Mae Garrison, 83 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Bearden; son, Randy Garrison (Donna); three sisters, Maria Dicus, Jean Hughes and Glenda Young; brothers, Ronald Gilliam and Donald Gilliam; grandchildren, Jennifer Arnold, Charles Dustin Garrison, Alina Haynes and Dylan Talley; great grandchildren, Rhyli Arnold, Josh Arnold, Marley Haynes, Drake Garrison and Heidi Mae Talley and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Charles Garrison; daughter, Patricia Garrison, granddaughter, Hilary Talley and parents, Henry and Ana Belle Gilliam.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Wilson and Pastor Johnny Johnson officiating. Burial followed at Price Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.