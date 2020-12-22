Glenda Hutcheson Stewart, 68 of Scottsboro, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital after a battle with COVID-19. Burial will be at Forestlawn Cemetery in Anniston, with Chapel Hill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. C.O. Grinstead will officiate and Charles B. Stewart will give a eulogy.
Glenda is survived by her husband, Charles B. Stewart of Scottsboro; daughter, Ashley Whitaker (Glen III); grandchildren, Glen Whitaker IV, Maggie Whitaker and Drake Whitaker, all of Scottsboro; sisters, Judith Gregg, Judy Thomas, Freida Emanuel and Robin Hutcheson, all of Oxford; brothers, Roger Hutcheson of Oxford and Jerre Hutcheson of Anniston; sister-in-law, Renee Guthrie (Dean) of Scottsboro and numerous nieces and nephews.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Letty Hutcheson of Oxford; father-in-law, John “Pete” Stewart and mother-in-law, Helen Stewart of Scottsboro.
Glenda was born on Sept. 9, 1952 in Anniston. After graduating from Oxford High School in 1970, she became a registered nurse. She began her 40-year nursing career at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa, then to North Alabama Regional Hospital in Decatur, where she retired as a 30-year state employee.
After retirement, she worked 10 years at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, in the Behavioral Health Unit. Glenda was an outstanding nurse who dedicated her career to mental behavioral health. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Baptist Church in Oxford.
Glenda was a kind, gentle, selfless person and most humble of all. Going to Alabama football games with her daughter was a thrill each year. Roll Tide and her grandchildren were her passion.
She was a definition of a true “fan.” The dedication of her family was always top priority. And, she was an animal lover, always having a dog and a few kittens. Her generous spirit was a gift from God – a true blessing to her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to Alabama Alliance Behavioral Health, 250 Chateau Dr., Huntsville, AL 35801, or register to give COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma to the American Red Cross.
Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com.